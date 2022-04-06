The new edition of Greater PA The Magazine is here

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By PA News

Danny Terrier is on the cover of the current Greater Port Arthur The Magazine.

It’s for good reason.

The local man is following his entertainment dreams all the way through a national showcase as a dancer in the JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. Tour.

He didn’t even start dance class until he was 10, and now he works for a celebrity who in 2020 was named to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People In The World.

Terrier’s story is one of many spotlighted in this edition of The Magazine, highlighting just how impactful those in our community truly are.

Greater Port Arthur, Mid County and surrounding neighborhoods consistently produce men and women performing remarkable things. Their stories deserve to be told.

Those interested in picking up a complimentary copy can stop by The Port Arthur News at 2349 Memorial Blvd.

If you are interested in beginning a six-issue mailed subscription, call the office at 409-721-2400.

