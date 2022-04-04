Police identify man found dead in Port Arthur canal Saturday afternoon

Authorities have identified the man found dead in a Port Arthur canal Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the man has been identified as 50-year-old Jesus Marin.

Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert said Marin was living in Port Arthur at the time of his death. Marin was reported missing by family members March 31.

“Pending an autopsy, no further information is being released in reference to this incident,” Hebert said.

The Port Arthur Police Department received a call of a deceased person in the 4500 block of Memorial Boulevard at approximately 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

An individual fishing at this location observed a body in the canal and alerted PAPD.

Port Arthur Police and Fire removed the body from the water and identified the subject as Marin.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the case.