Family of shooting victim Marcus Freeman share emotions as suspect remains at large

Processing grief is a difficult task for the family of Marcus Freeman, a Port Arthur man found in January with fatal gunshot wounds.

News that a murder warrant was issued this week for 18-year-old Dastacy Lawrence does little to bring peace to the Freeman family.

“It’s like you’re trying to exhale and another thing happens,” said Marcie Freeman, the victim’s sister. “Yes, it helps me in a way, but we still don’t have him. It will never bring my brother back. We will fight to the very end; that’s the kind of family we are.”

The warrant for Lawrence was issued Wednesday. Law enforcement officials have not said if there are other suspects in the shooting.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said it is an ongoing investigation but would not elaborate further.

The case has been submitted to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, she said.

Marcus Freeman, 34, was the youngest of the close-knit family and the father of seven children. The family recently spent time at the beach for Spring Break, where they shared fellowship and food while grieving their loved one.

“It’s been hard,” Marcie said of how her and her family are dealing with the death. “I have so many emotions. My emotions are up and down. One minute I think I’m OK, the next I’m not.”

Her brother, she said, did not deserve this.

And still, there are no details regarding the motive for the shooting.

PAPD was called at approximately 3:37 p.m. Jan. 21 to Normandy Apartments, 3500 Normandy Drive, to check the welfare of a man inside a vehicle. When officers arrived they found Marcus Freeman’s body. Justice of the Peace Mark DeRouen pronounced him dead at the scene.

Family has said he was shot eight times.

The Freemans were notified earlier this week that a warrant had been issued for a suspect in Marcus’ death. For that, Marcie offers thanks to PAPD.

“We still have so much to work through,” she said.

Marcus, she said, was a good person.

“God is our foundation as we try to push through this as much as we can,” she said.

Anyone with information on Lawrence’s location is asked to call PAPD or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 TIPS App. Tips are anonymous.