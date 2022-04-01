Sheriff’s Office: Man tells police he witnessed 16-year-old’s fatal shooting

A probable cause affidavit on a 22-year-old Jefferson County man charged with murder after the shooting death of his 16-year-old girlfriend has provided some additional insight to the events on March 26.

Cody Lee Arnold is in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $1 million bond along with Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp, of Winnie, who reportedly shot Katelynn Nicole Stone of Vidor.

In the newest court document, Arnold is called an accomplice in the offense of murder.

The affidavit says when officers arrived at his residence on Kolbs Corner Road Sunday, (March 27), they received verbal permission to search his home. Stone’s body was found on a bed in a bedroom. There was a trash bag over the top part of her body and blanket across the bottom part.

Arnold reportedly told officers he covered her head with the bag because he “did not want to look at it.”

The man said he and Shipp had used meth the prior day and had argued over his relationship with Stone due to the age difference. At one point Arnold said he left the room while Stone was sleeping, and when he reentered, Shipp had a gun pointed at the teen.

Shipp then pulled the trigger, Arnold told authorities. The two argued over removing the body.

Next to the bed police found a trash can. In the report, an officer wrote it would have been large enough to fit Stone’s petite body.

Arnold also told officers the teen had taken an at-home pregnancy test, which was positive.

A similar document on Shipp’s connection to the crime was released Thursday following her early morning arrest in Liberty Hill.

According to Shipp’s probable cause affidavit for arrest, police were led to the arrests and victim discovery largely due to two witness statements and the initial cooperation of Arnold, the arrest document states.

A Winnie woman told police that Shipp called her Saturday morning and asked to switch vehicles and use the woman’s car.

The Winnie woman obliged and loaned the vehicle in exchange for Shipp’s truck.

At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, the woman asked for her car back.

Shipp brought the vehicle back at approximately 8 a.m. Sunday.

During their encounter, Shipp told the woman that “I got rid of her” in relation to Stone, according to the arrest document. Shipp went on to say she shot Stone and “made a shooting motion with two fingers as if she was shooting a gun.”

According to the arrest document, Shipp told the Winnie woman that Arnold “now has to do what he has to do.”

The Winnie woman reached out to her father-in-law, who is a constable in Chambers County. The constable advised her to reach the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

The Winnie woman’s nephew also told police that Shipp told him that she had killed Stone. The nephew was asked to help move the body and he refused.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office detective used this information to contact Arnold at his home, 14529 Kolb’s Corner, which is listed as a Beaumont address in rural western Jefferson County.

According to the arrest warrant, Arnold let the detective in to search the home, where Stone’s body was discovered in a bedroom.

Arnold told police Shipp shot and killed Stone between 2 and 3 p.m. on Saturday (March 26).

Arnold was arrested Sunday. Shipp was arrested four days later in Liberty Hill.

Reports to police were Stone, originally of Vidor, was living with Arnold before she was killed.

Shipp was taken back to Jefferson County Thursday afternoon and housed under a $1 million bond.