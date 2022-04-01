Nederland tennis player Megan Do signs with Lamar

NEDERLAND — Lamar Cardinals tennis added another Nederland Bulldog to the roster Thursday.

Senior Megan Do signed with Big Red, joining her brother Brandon Do and former teammate Jayci Wong. Brandon Do won a state title for Nederland in 2019.

“It feels great, especially all of my years of hard work,” Do said. “I finally am going to get to put all of my years of tennis to work playing for a university.”

Do, who recently advanced to the regional round in the state competition, was runner up for the state title last year.

She will compete in the regional tournament April 13-14.

“I am definitely going to try my best,” she said. “This is my senior year, so I want to go out big. I am going to give it my all until the end of the year.”

Do said she has improved most on the mental aspect of tennis since last spring.

“I think, overall, I have become a better player and I am looking forward to playing in college,” she said.

Do chose Lamar because it is close to home and her familiarity with the team. Nederland Coach Jorge Lopez said he is proud of Do.

“These last eight years have been an awesome ride,” he said. “We had great tennis players. It says a little bit about our program that we strive to be the best. We have had some success, but the last few years have been amazing. For the kids in the program to be able to go to Lamar and watch some of their old teammates is great. Hopefully, it will get all of the kids to dream they can do it also.”

Lopez said Do is playing better than ever.

“She is more mature,” he said. “She is hitting the ball better. One difference is that people are almost expecting it from her. She feels a little more pressure this time. Last year, we went to regionals thinking she might (or) she might not make it. Now, we are pretty sure she is going to be sitting No. 1 this year. I hope she plays to the level I know she can.”

Megan earned the district title for singles for the second year in a row this week.