Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: March 21-27

Published 12:20 am Thursday, March 31, 2022

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from March 21 to March 27:

  • Felipe Olvera, 41, driving while intoxicated
  • Landon Henson, 21, other agency warrant(s)
  • Corey Griffith, 33, driving while intoxicated
  • Brian Lane, 47, violation of protective order

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 21 to March 27:

March 21

  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Heisler.

March 22

  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of 7th Street.

March 23

  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1000 block of Magnolia.

March 24

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of 3rd Street.

March 25

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 900 block of McArthur.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Llano.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of East Kitchen.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3400 block of Magnolia.

March 26

  • An assault was reported in the 1900 block of 6th Street.
  • A person was arrested for violation of a protective order in the 2300 block of Nall.

March 27

  • No reports.

