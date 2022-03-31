Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: March 21-27
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from March 21 to March 27:
- Felipe Olvera, 41, driving while intoxicated
- Landon Henson, 21, other agency warrant(s)
- Corey Griffith, 33, driving while intoxicated
- Brian Lane, 47, violation of protective order
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 21 to March 27:
March 21
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Heisler.
March 22
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of 7th Street.
March 23
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1000 block of Magnolia.
March 24
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of 3rd Street.
March 25
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 900 block of McArthur.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Llano.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of East Kitchen.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3400 block of Magnolia.
March 26
- An assault was reported in the 1900 block of 6th Street.
- A person was arrested for violation of a protective order in the 2300 block of Nall.
March 27
- No reports.