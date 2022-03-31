Port Arthur man indicted following March stabbing death

A man accused of stabbing his acquaintance in the throat was indicted Wednesday on a charge of murder.

Ahmad Acrond, 48, was arrested March 11 following the death of 39-year-old Chaddric Lanes.

Lane’s body was found in the 800 block of Stillwell Boulevard at 4:35 p.m. the day of Acrond’s arrest. Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam pronounced him dead at the scene.

Once jailed, Acrond’s bond was set at $100,000. However, the following week, Justice of the Peace Ben Collins increased it to $1 million, citing a history of violent crime.

Acrond had previously been arrested 27 times on charges that included aggravated assault and family violence.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Acrond admitted to the fatal stabbing.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he remained in the Jefferson County jail.

Collins previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia he felt Acrond could be a danger to the community.

“He chased the victim down with a knife and stabbed him in the throat and he was supposed to be a friend of his,” Collins said. “And he fought with officers at the scene when he was arrested.”

Lanes, 39, was found unresponsive after officers were called to Stilwell Boulevard.

It is believed that Lanes and Acrond were arguing when it escalated to a physical altercation, during which Lanes was stabbed.