Nederland Bulldogs tackle Spring Football, other responsibilities

NEDERLAND — The Bulldogs have begun working on installing some basics this Spring.

For many student athletes like junior Gage Driskell, spring football means split responsibilities. Driskell is balancing football practice with playing varsity baseball.

“We use this to get ready and get the feel for football back,” he said. “We try to get the younger kids ready and more comfortable out here.”

Driskell, who plays linebacker and is a utility player on offense, said the most important aspect of the offseason is making sure players stay on their game.

“We just have to get the reps in and stay comfortable,” he said. “It is really about getting used to everything again.”

Head Coach Monte Barrow uses this time to see how younger players are coming along.

“Especially for the freshmen that are going to be sophomores, you try to let the kids know that they aren’t going to get this opportunity later on,” Barrow said.

“They are making an impression right now that is going to last. We don’t have time for impressions in the fall. We are taking what we learn now and in the summer. In the fall, it is time to get ready for games. This is a very important time.”