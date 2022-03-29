Port Arthur Police update investigation into cause of fatal shooting

Published 12:40 am Tuesday, March 29, 2022

By Mary Meaux

Police have interviewed a person of interest after the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Port Arthur man, but no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.

Investigators have also talked with witnesses in Friday’s killing, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.

Officers were called at approximately 7:20 p.m. Friday to The Pointe Apartments, 1600 Main Ave., in reference to an accidental shooting. They found Myrick Rynell Taylor Jr. dead from a gunshot wound.

Duriso said the shooting happened in an apartment and the victim and alleged shooter knew each other.

Duriso also said the victim lived at the apartments but did not say if the shooting occurred in Taylor’s apartment.

Detectives are investigating as to whether this was an accidental or intentional shooting. Duriso said the initial call was for an accidental shooting but investigators are still in the early part of the investigation.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case.

This marked the sixth homicide in the city this year and second in the month of March.

