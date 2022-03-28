CITY: Eastbound traffic on Highway 73 open again

Published 4:46 pm Monday, March 28, 2022

By PA News

UPDATE: As of 7 p.m. Monday, Port Arthur Police and Fire report, in reference to the accident on Highway 73 Eastbound 2600 block road closure, the roadway is now cleared and open to normal travel.

The City of Port Arthur announced at 4:30 p.m. Monday that traffic traveling eastbound on Highway 73 is blocked or being diverted due to a crash.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes because the road conditions have been compromised and may take several hours for cleanup.

Please drive safely, a city statement read.

