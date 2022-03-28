CITY: Eastbound traffic on Highway 73 open again

UPDATE: As of 7 p.m. Monday, Port Arthur Police and Fire report, in reference to the accident on Highway 73 Eastbound 2600 block road closure, the roadway is now cleared and open to normal travel.

—

The City of Port Arthur announced at 4:30 p.m. Monday that traffic traveling eastbound on Highway 73 is blocked or being diverted due to a crash.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes because the road conditions have been compromised and may take several hours for cleanup.

Please drive safely, a city statement read.