SEE IT —Titans, Bulldogs come out on top in Port Arthur Relays

Several Memorial and Nederland student athletes broke personal records Friday at the Port Arthur Relays.

The temperature stayed around 80 degrees for the day as five schools competed at Memorial High School.

The Titans were joined by Dickerson, Nederland, West Brook and Beaumont United for the competition.

Memorial Head Coach Darrell Granger said the event went well.

“Everything is going smooth,” he said. “When you are able to see a kid jump 6’9”, is not bad.”

Memorial junior Ke’Andre Jones broke the school record for high, which was previously held by Maleek Jones, who jumped 6’6” last year.

“That I know of, that is the highest I have ever seen a kids from Port Arthur go,” he said. “We all know Inika McPherson is an Olympian. If he stays healthy and keeps going in the right direction, it will be a great season for him. He will realize he can do a lot of things.”

Two weeks ago, Jones won the high jump for the Bulldog Relays in Nederland.

“He has matured just since the last competition,” Granger said. “He knows that if he goes and puts the work in, he will be a state participant.”

Nederland also came away with first place finishes.

On the girls side, Brylee Dunkleberger won the high jump with a leap of 5’2”, which was a personal best.

“We had some girls PR in the pole vault,” Nederland Head Coach Allie Crommett said. “Faith Stein won by jumping 8’6”, Hailey Marriott got second and Halle Arnold was the one with a personal best at 7’6”.”

The Bulldogs were also battling through some injuries and getting back in shape from spring break, Crommett said.

“Ava Wiltz won the 2-mile and Mackenzie Howell came in second,” she said. “Neither had a PR. It is kind of hot to PR in a long-distance race. Ava has been battling a little calf strain. We told her just to jug.”

Crommett said Ke’Asia Hall was also battling a lingering knee injury and probably won’t participate in field events until district.

“We were peaking at the right time, coming off the Crosby Relays,” she said. “We always come back flat from spring break. I think we only had five or six kids come practice because they were either out of town or sick. Today was about seeing how much we need to improve before district.”

The track events started after press time.