Forgery, drug cases lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments
Published 12:18 am Sunday, March 27, 2022
- Deshante Jomaria Allison, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
- Joseph Roy Barber, 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 22.
- Debra Marie Bertrand, 55, of Beaumont was indicted for forgery (counterfeit) for an incident that occurred Feb. 15.
- Dominique David Brooks, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident for an incident that occurred Feb. 14.
- Dorsey Rufus Campbell, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance (ANPP, fentanyl, heroin and tramadol) for an incident that occurred Sept. 17.
- Jadon Thad Castille, 21, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine) for an incident that occurred Oct. 19.
- Johnella D. Chambers, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Jan. 22.
- Albert Davis, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 16.
- Albert Davis, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred Jan. 16.
- Ivan Gonzalez, 30, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 21.
- Christopher Joseph Johnson, 37, transient, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Feb. 15.
- Aubrey Kesterson, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 8.
- Beth Anne McCloud, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 15.
- Corey Marks, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 8.
- Britteny Monique Maxson, 27, of Houston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, hydromorphone, for an incident that occurred Dec. 21.
- Skyler Mordente-Folsom, 21, transient, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Feb. 13.
- Lavisha Rena Spooner, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Jan. 21.
- Ruth Elizabeth Steward, 34, transient, was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Feb. 5.
- Ruth Elizabeth Steward, 34, transient, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Jan. 28.
- Recarido Antonio Terrell, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, (aniline-N-Phenethylpiperdine and fentayl) for an incident that occurred Jan. 4.
- Zachary Slade Thibodeaux, 23, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (alprazolam) for an incident that occurred Jan. 19.
- Wanda Moesha Turner, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Feb. 10.
- Regina K. Vanwinkle, 44, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Feb. 19.
- Calvin Deshawn Walker, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 15.
- Eleazar de Leon Velazquez, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 9.
- Joshua Byron Cathey, 39, of Groves was indicted for burglary of a vehicle with prior burglary of vehicle convictions for an incident that occurred Feb. 22.
- Amber Freeman, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred Feb. 13.
- Danny Mouton, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.
- Rutilio Godines, 38, of Winnie was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred March 11.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.