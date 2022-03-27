Forgery, drug cases lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments

Deshante Jomaria Allison, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.

Joseph Roy Barber, 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 22.

Debra Marie Bertrand, 55, of Beaumont was indicted for forgery (counterfeit) for an incident that occurred Feb. 15.

Dominique David Brooks, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident for an incident that occurred Feb. 14.

Dorsey Rufus Campbell, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance (ANPP, fentanyl, heroin and tramadol) for an incident that occurred Sept. 17.

Jadon Thad Castille, 21, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine) for an incident that occurred Oct. 19.

Johnella D. Chambers, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Jan. 22.

Albert Davis, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Jan. 16.

Albert Davis, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred Jan. 16.

Ivan Gonzalez, 30, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 21.

Christopher Joseph Johnson, 37, transient, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Feb. 15.

Aubrey Kesterson, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 8.

Beth Anne McCloud, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 15.

Corey Marks, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 8.

Britteny Monique Maxson, 27, of Houston was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, hydromorphone, for an incident that occurred Dec. 21.

Skyler Mordente-Folsom, 21, transient, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Feb. 13.

Lavisha Rena Spooner, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Jan. 21.

Ruth Elizabeth Steward, 34, transient, was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Feb. 5.

Ruth Elizabeth Steward, 34, transient, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Jan. 28.

Recarido Antonio Terrell, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, (aniline-N-Phenethylpiperdine and fentayl) for an incident that occurred Jan. 4.

Zachary Slade Thibodeaux, 23, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (alprazolam) for an incident that occurred Jan. 19.

Wanda Moesha Turner, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Feb. 10.

Regina K. Vanwinkle, 44, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Feb. 19.

Calvin Deshawn Walker, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 15.

Eleazar de Leon Velazquez, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 9.

Joshua Byron Cathey, 39, of Groves was indicted for burglary of a vehicle with prior burglary of vehicle convictions for an incident that occurred Feb. 22.

Joshua Byron Cathey, 39, of Groves was indicted for burglary of a vehicle with prior burglary of vehicle convictions for an incident that occurred Feb. 22.

Amber Freeman, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred Feb. 13.

Danny Mouton, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.

Rutilio Godines, 38, of Winnie was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred March 11.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.