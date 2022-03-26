KATHIE’S KORNER — Hopefully, you are looking forward to positive benfits

We all need something or someone to look forward to at this time in our lives. Out world includes everyday work, pressure and devastating, surprising storms, inside of us and out.

The main Some One for us who believe is the returning of Jesus, Who will be taking us with Him to Heaven, our final destination.

My opinion is this is a long-term “look see,” because there is still so much work to do in the Kingdom of God, and people to bring in, but what a wonderful event to COUNT ON.

I will serve Him, faithfully, until He comes again for me.

Looking at my calendar, which hangs on my wall and visible in my writing area and our recording studio, it’s nice to see how March crept up on us. It has many fun times, including daylight savings (moving our clocks ahead), International Women’s Day, (bet you forgot that one), my families’ birthdays, St. Patrick’s Day, spring officially beginning with Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter following, wow! So much to look forward to.

Whatever your personal involvement in these upcoming events, some are really necessary, like setting your clocks ahead (depending on your time zone) and remembering birthdays, but then again, some of these will happen, anyway, without your involvement.

They can be so spiritually fulfilling, critical and heartfelt. I would hope you will see the true meaning of who St. Patrick is and Easter.

I endeavor to focus on God in all that I do and say, as I have a lively imagination and tend to “make movies” in my thinking about situations and people, that would, otherwise lead to destruction. So I try to take every thought captive.

Another tip for us is to not keep looking in the “rearview mirror” (the past) but move on to greater things, amen.

A perfect scripture for these times, is “… let us strip off and throw aside every weight and sin that so easily traps us and let us run with endurance, patience and persistence the race that is set before us, looking away from every distraction, to Jesus, Leader, Source and Finisher of our faith.” Hebrews 12:1-3 Amp. & NIV

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.