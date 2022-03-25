Area chamber appoints interim leader, outlines plan for permanent hire

The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce has a new leader.

The Chamber’s Board of Directors unanimously appointed an interim President and CEO at their meeting this week.

Beth Journeay brings more than 20 years of chamber experience, serving as the president and CEO of the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce from 1999-2020.

Journeay will begin April 5 after the departure of current President and CEO Bill Allen.

“I am honored and excited to take on a temporary role in the Beaumont community,” Journeay said.

“The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce is in excellent condition with a calendar of events planned through the rest of the year. I look forward to working with the board, staff and volunteers to continue the momentum until a permanent President and CEO is named.”

The Board also approved a slate of search committee members at the March 23 meeting.

This committee will move forward in creating and posting a job description, receiving and reviewing applications, and conduct interviews through the coming months.

The committee is mainly comprised of board members, including:

• Committee Chair: Craig Escamilla, CAE Solutions, LLC

• Committee Vice-Chair: Mary Poole, Baptist Hospitals Southeast Texas

• Chris Boone, City of Beaumont

• Rozena Dendy, ExxonMobil Beaumont Refinery

• Chris Fisher, Port of Beaumont

• Lori Higgins, Mobiloil Credit Union

• Paul Koester, CHRISTUS Hospitals Southeast Texas

• John Morrell, Texas First Bank

• Tyler Thomas, Mannings Office Solutions

• Board Chair and ex-officio: Josh Smith, Bill Clark Pest Control, Inc.

• Board Chair-elect and ex-officio: Rebekah Maxwell, ReStep Marketing

• Board Treasurer and ex-officio: Paul Freitag, Hancock Whitney

“I want to thank the search committee in advance for their work,” said Josh Smith, Chamber Board Chair.

“We look forward to working with Beth as she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience for this period of time to the Chamber.”

The community is invited to a farewell gathering for Bill Allen and a welcome to Beth Journeay from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce offices, located at 1110 Park Street in Beaumont.