Mother Vashti Freeman was born on Monday, April 23, 1928 to Carrie and Clarence McGlory in Port Arthur, Texas.

She attended Lincoln High School; and was a graduate of the class of 1948.

After graduation, Mother Vashti attended Grambling University, majoring in Cosmetology.

In 1950, she married Malcolm S. Freeman.

They resided in New York, and returned to Port Arthur in 1952.

To this union, five sons were born: Malcolm, Jr. Derrell , Lynn Bruce, Kenneth and Marvin.

She was employed by the Port Arthur Independent School District (PAISD), Dr. Pickard, and More-to-Love.

Her greatest joy was her twenty-year participation in the Foster Grandparent Program of Southeast Texas, where she cared for and mentored hundreds of children over the years.

Mother Vashti Freeman accepted the Lord at an early age, and rendered her services to the Lord throughout her life.

She loved and was faithful to her church, White Rose Church of God in Christ.

Mother was devoted and diligent in service to the Lord and the people of God.

Services will be held at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 549 W. Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, Texas on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Visitation will be 12noon until service time.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.