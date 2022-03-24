Groves Police Department responses & arrests: March 16-22

Published 12:22 am Thursday, March 24, 2022

By PA News

Groves police responded to the following calls from March 16 to March 22:

March 16

  • Joshua Cathey, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Boyd.
  • Jackie Vincent, 65, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2000 block of Orange Acres.
  • An assault was reported in the 2000 block of Orange Acres.

March 17

  • Adrian Carter, 34, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Texas 73.
  • William Mallett, 21, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 5400 block of 25th Street.

March 18

  • Benjamin Lebleu, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2700 block of Taft.
  • Estefany Perez, 27, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6700 block of Plaza.
  • Fernado Cabrera, 22, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of Cleveland.
  • A theft was reported in the 3400 block of Charles.
  • An information report was taken at the 6100 block of Coolidge.

March 19

  • Derrick Johnson, 39, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2900 block of Pearl.

March 20

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Washington.

March 21

  • Shane Leger, 22, was arrested for other agency Warrants and evading arrest/ detention in the 4800 block of Harrison.
  • Dominic Fowler, 32, was arrested for other agency warrants in the 2500 block of Main Avenue.

March 22

  • Jenny Theriot, 29, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5900 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An information report was taken in the 4100 block Wilson.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

