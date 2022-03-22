Norris M. Narcisse Jr.

Norris M. Narcisse Jr., 60, of Port Arthur entered into eternal rest on March 4, 2022 at Cascades Senior Rehab under the care of Heart To Heart Hospice.

Norris was predeceased by his parents Norris and Theresa Narcisse.
He is survived by his children Trey and Jennifer Narcisse, also grandsons Ciaan and Caeson Narcisse and a host of relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday March 25, 2022 at 11:00.

