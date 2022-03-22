Hazel Chevis, 99, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on Thursday, March, 17, 2022.

She was born on October 30, 1922 in Dexter, Texas to James and Clara Elliott.

In 1947, Hazel earned a nursing degree from Baylor University and served as a registered nurse at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. It was here that she met and married, her husband, Edward, of 56 years.

Hazel was a wife, mother, grandmother and stay at home mom who loved her family dearly. When her daughters were growing up, she taught Sunday School and was a Campfire Girls leader.

She loved the outdoors and gardening. After Ed’s retirement, she and Ed enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and growing a vegetable garden at their camp at Dam B.

She is preceded in death, by her husband, Edward Chevis and her brothers Wallace Elliott, Bill Elliott, Edwin Elliott and sisters Vera Kennedy and Evelyn McConnell.

She is survived by her daughters Susan Arceneaux and husband Ron of Pt. Neches, Texas, Sally Burget of Marble Falls, Texas, Molly Larcade and husband Chris of Lumberton, Texas; grandchildren, Justin Arceneaux, Jennifer Cole, Sarah Burget, Erin Hutchison, Alex Larcade, Will Larcade and 3 great grandchildren.

Donations may be made to the Port Neches Public Library or the Audubon Society.