Nederland ace pitcher named Athlete of the Week

Published 12:09 am Friday, March 18, 2022

By PA News

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

The Nederland Bulldogs baseball team is trying to complete a sweep of rival Port Neches-Groves today. Nederland came out with a 10-0 win over the Indians Tuesday in large part due to the performance by starting pitcher Brady Corcoran.

The sophomore drew praise from the opposing coach, who said Corcoran kept hitters off balance all game.

Brady Corcoran was named Athlete of the Week for his performance against PNG. (Chris Moore/The News)

Corcoran allowed only four hits and struck out eight batters Tuesday.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

He started for the Bulldogs as a freshman and gained, what he describes, as much needed experience. He prides himself in being able to keep hitters off balance with an assortment of pitches.

Nederland is 1-0 in district play and faces PNG today at 6:30 p.m. at PNG High School.

 

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

More Nederland

PHOTOS — Crowd gathers on 1st day of Nederland Heritage Festival; win with our photo contest

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: March 7-13

Nederland Heritage Festival preview: Get the schedule, find out how you can win $200 in gift cards

REMINDER: Find out what new rides, foods are planned for Nederland Heritage Festival

Print Article