Nederland ace pitcher named Athlete of the Week

The Nederland Bulldogs baseball team is trying to complete a sweep of rival Port Neches-Groves today. Nederland came out with a 10-0 win over the Indians Tuesday in large part due to the performance by starting pitcher Brady Corcoran.

The sophomore drew praise from the opposing coach, who said Corcoran kept hitters off balance all game.

Corcoran allowed only four hits and struck out eight batters Tuesday.

He started for the Bulldogs as a freshman and gained, what he describes, as much needed experience. He prides himself in being able to keep hitters off balance with an assortment of pitches.

Nederland is 1-0 in district play and faces PNG today at 6:30 p.m. at PNG High School.

