PHOTOS — Crowd gathers on 1st day of Nederland Heritage Festival; win with our photo contest

The crowd was large and festive at the Nederland Heritage Festival Tuesday night as attendees took in the fun on Boston Avenue in Nederland.

The annual event was not held in 2021 due to COVID, and for hundreds (if not thousands), Tuesday was a day to celebrate.

You can get in the spirit by participating in The Port Arthur News’ Nederland Heritage Festival photo contest. By clicking here, you can upload your favorite festival photo for a chance to win more than $200 in gift cards to Nederland businesses.

Sales Consultant Candace Hemelt said the contest is open to all Southeast Texans 13 and older.

“I’m not from here so I’m excited to see the photos,” Hemelt said. “I’d really like to see some photos of years past.”

Pictures can be of family members, rides, or anything festival-related.

Once the picture is upload, it can be shared on social media and sent to friends and family for votes.

Voting ends March 31.