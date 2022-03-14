Police identify man found lying on ground suffering from multiple gunshots

Published 12:51 pm Monday, March 14, 2022

By PA News

BEAUMONT — On Saturday at 11:58 p.m., Beaumont Police were checking the area of San Jacinto and Wall Street in reference to a call of shots fired.

While searching the area, officers located a victim lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 800 block of Wall Street.

Beaumont EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim has been identified as Juan Salazar, 42, of Beaumont.

The investigation is still on-going and detectives are seeking any information reference this crime.

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Beaumont Police Department, 409-832-1234. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas: CALL -409-833-TIPS, LOG ON to 833TIPS.com or use the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip using a smartphone or tablet. All tips to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas WILL remain anonymous and you MAY qualify for a cash reward.

