Katherine Tyler Baker, 75, of Port Arthur, TX; passed Feb. 27, 2022.

Services are Thursday, March 10, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church, 3617 Gulfway Dr. Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be at 9AM and Mass will begin at 10AM.

She leaves to mourn her memories, Siblings: Ethel (Raymond) Granger, Patricia Sampson, Eugene (Sheila) Tyler, Clifford (Tena) Tyler all of Port Arthur, Texas and Leonard (Rose) Tyler; Uncle: Fredrick (Maudrai) Willis of Port Arthur, Texas and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Other Relatives and Friends.

Proctor’s Mortuary – Beaumont, is in charge of final arrangements, 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. 77705 (409) 840-2022.