Elnora Bonton

Mrs. Elnora Bonton, 86, of Richmond, Texas, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Houston, Texas.

A native of Morrow, Louisiana, she was a resident of Port Arthur for over 60 years and was primarily a Homemaker, supporting her husband of 53 years, Pierre Bonton Jr.

Funeral Service is scheduled for March 12, 2022, 11:00 AM at Eastern Star Baptist Church, Port Arthur, Tx with visitation from 9:00 AM until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery.

