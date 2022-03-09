Port Arthur man, 59, sent to hospital Tuesday night following robbery

Published 5:56 am Wednesday, March 9, 2022

By PA News

A 59-year-old Port Arthur man was struck in the head and sent to the hospital Tuesday night after defending himself during a violent robbery.

Port Arthur Police Sgt. Shannon Meaux said the victim was struck in the head with a blunt object when he refused to give two assailants the property they were demanding.

“The two unknown suspects fled the area with the victim’s property before responding officers arrived,” Meaux said in a release.

Police did not immediately say what was stolen.

Descriptive details on the assailants were not immediately released.

The victim sustained a “non-life threatening head injury” and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Meaux said the assault and robbery took place at approximately 9:44 p.m. Tuesday at Louis Manor Apartments (1300 Joe Louis Avenue).

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the department’s follow-up.

