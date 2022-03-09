JOSEPH GUILLORY — Passion to serve is great motivation to focus efforts

Dear citizens of Port Arthur,

I greet you in love. I’m writing to you to express my heartfelt appreciation for your vote of confidence and support during this election.

My passion for this city and the commitment to serve my community is a great motivator that keeps me focused on our needs. I’m proud to say that I’m a product of this city, born and raised. I’m a proud graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School class of 1986.

I’m a former law enforcement officer, businessman, family man and a minister at my church. I have committed my life to being a servant to God and to his people. In my 35 years of serving in a leadership role I’ve accomplished many things, but nothing compares to the gift you granted on March 1, 2022.

I’m extremely proud of this opportunity and honored to have the citizens unite around our vision for a better Port Arthur.

I’ve sought this office of Justice of the Peace Pct. 2, because there is a need for accountability, fiscal responsibility and preserved representation in our city and county. I ran for the seat and not the job. I have a proven record as a provider and done well for my family.

My only motivation is to serve my community and make a positive difference in the lives of our citizens.

I intend to do the job you elected me to with integrity, honor and respect fostered in love and compassion.

I believe that every person who comes to this court will receive fair and equitable treatment under the law. The phrase “justice is blind” means just that in our court of law.

Rulings will be based on facts and evidence. Judges, juries and law enforcement professionals aren’t supposed to pick favorites or rule for whomever they like the most.

Instead, we must take an unbiased approach and make an impartial decision with the information available to us. I will honor the oath and the responsibility.

We have many challenges ahead of us as a community, and together we will secure a future for our children’s children one child at a time.

You have my solemn commitment to be a difference maker in this community. So, please stay prayerful, encouraged and connected to me as we take on the many challenges that lie ahead.

I’m Joseph L. Guillory II, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve our community as our new Justice of the Peace of Precinct.2.

— Sincerely,

Joseph L. Guillory II

Newly Elected

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2