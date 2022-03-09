Beto O’Rourke meets with students at Memorial High School

Published 2:31 pm Wednesday, March 9, 2022

By Monique Batson

Beto O’Rourke visits with Maria Ortiz, a student in the Memorial High School Career and Technology Education center. (Monique Batson/The News)

Beto O’Rourke is currently at Port Arthur Memorial High School’s Career and Technology Education center, where he is visiting with students, teachers and administrators.

Beto O’Rourke discusses the CATE center’s offerings with welding student John Pitre, who is working on a barbecue pit. (Monique Batson/The News)

After arriving at the school at approximately 2 p.m., the gubernatorial candidate immediately began visiting with and observing students in the nursing program.

“This community is so proud of you and invested in your success,” he told one student after she demonstrated patient care and discussed her future plans.

The Democrat recently announced he would be visiting the city to have a “discussion about improving technical education in Texas.”

Check back with PANews.com for updates.

Kevin Johnson, director of CATE, and Melissa Oliva, principal of Memorial High School talk with O’Rourke. (Monique Batson/The News)

