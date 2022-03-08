Peggy Ellen Jackson Weldon

Peggy was born Feb. 22, 1928 in Many, Louisiana, in a log cabin, to David Curtis Jackson and Nellie O’Lea McGarrahan. She went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 5, 2022. Her parents moved to Port Arthur when her father went to work at the Texas Company. She attended Websters, Mrs. Morton’s Private School, Franklin Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She also went to classes at Lamar Univ. She attended the 4th grade in Many, LA where she lived with her grandparents, Steven Douglas Jackson and Flora Branda Allen Jackson. She also spent time with her maternal grandparents Floyd Patrick and Clara Florence Small McGarrahan.

She was preceded in death by all of the above and her loving husband of 61 years, Robert Earl Weldon Sr. in 2007 and a baby daughter Pamela Jean Weldon in 1956, her sister Janice Nell Jackson Byram, brothers Steven Douglas, Chester Ray and Robert Lee Jackson.

She and her husband moved to Decatur, TX after Hurricane Rita in 2005.

She is survived by her four sons, Robert E. Weldon Jr. and his wife Linda Dowling Weldon of Woodville, TX, David Weldon and his wife Karie Blessing Weldon of Benbrook, TX, Gary Weldon and his wife Jacqueline Cochran Weldon of Houston, TX, and Kevin Paul Weldon of Decatur, TX who has been her caregiver since 2012.

She is also survived by a brother, Harold Floyd Jackson of Rosenberg, TX. and a sister Mary Etoile Jackson Forsythe of Port Neches, TX., 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home, Rev. Dr. Steve Dollar will be officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Honoring Peggy as pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the charity of your choice