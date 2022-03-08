Man dies after being thrown from boat in Sabine Lake

A 35-year-old man has died after he was thrown from a boat Sunday in Sabine Lake near the Causeway Bridge.

The man, whose name had not been released as of Monday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, had just dropped off two guests at the boat ramp to back the trailer down the ramp, Texas Parks and Wildlife Capt. Ryan Hall said.

Authorities believe the man had drove the boat back out and was turning around when the boat was hit by a wave, tossing him out.

Texas Parks and Wildlife investigates all boating accidents in the state with the reports submitted for statistical purposes, Hall said.

A Good Samaritan on land either saw the man being thrown from the boat or saw the boat going in circles in the lake and called authorities.

The U.S. Coast Guard was able to recover the victim and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division recovered the boat.

Jefferson County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen was called to the scene and ordered an autopsy.