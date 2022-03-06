POLICE: Brother found dead following heated sibling argument; signs of trauma

Published 7:06 pm Sunday, March 6, 2022

By PA News

VIDOR — On Sunday at approximately 8:41 a.m., Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call in reference to a welfare check on an individual in the 1800 block of Buffalo Street.

The caller advised he and his brother had gotten into an argument and he assaulted his brother.

Chief Rod Carroll said the caller advised now “that he had sobered up, he thinks that he may have hurt his brother.”

Upon arrival at the residence, officers found 76-year-old Groves resident Glenn Rollins deceased with signs of trauma.

On Sunday night, Carroll said the brother was located and interviewed.

“The investigation is on-going at this time,” Carroll said.

As of Sunday night, police have not said if any arrests had been made.

