Four men indicted for gang activity after theft of car parts

BEAUMONT — Local investigators say four Houston men were reportedly cutting catalytic converters off from vehicles and were found with the tools of the trade as well as the car parts.

The men, ranging in age from 18 to 27, were indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury for a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity following criminal activity reported Feb. 16.

Police in Beaumont were called to an apartment complex in the 4200 block of North Major Drive in reference to several people cutting catalytic converters off of vehicles. Police found a car matching the suspect vehicle description leaving the complex and stopped the vehicle.

Men, identified as Desean Roberts, 18; Camrell Stewart, 21; Cammie Bush, 27, and Antonie Benson, 18 were detained, according to court documents.

Roberts was reportedly in possession of a saw blade during a pat down and, in the back floorboard, officers saw several reciprocating saws.

During a search of the car, police allegedly found six catalytic converters.

A vehicle was then located inside the apartment complex with the catalytic converter cut off, the document read.

Due to the men reportedly working together to steal the converters, they were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Benson has since been released on a $50,000 bond while Roberts, Stewart and Bush remain in jail on $50,000 bonds.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.