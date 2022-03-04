Nederland school board candidates, voting dates, location set

NEDERLAND — Early voting and Election Day voting will all be handled at one location for the upcoming Nederland Independent School District Board of Trustees election.

All school board members hold at-large positions on the seven-person board.

Terms are for three years, and the seats are staggered with no more than three positions up for election in one year.

Two positions are up in this year’s election cycle. Incumbents Suzanne Isom and Nicholas L. Phillips filed to retain their positions.

Challenger Daniel H. Cruz also filed to run for school board.

All eligible residents who live within the Nederland Independent School District can vote in the election. The top two vote getters will be awarded seats on the board of trustees.

Election winners will be sworn in during the first meeting following Election Day.

Early voting and Election Day voting take place at Nederland City Hall.

Early voting runs from April 25 through May 7, except on April 30 and May 1.

Election Day is May 7, when polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Isom has been on the board since 2001, and Phillips, who serves as school board president, has been on the board since 2010.

The last contested election for the NISD Board of Trustees was 2018, when four candidates ran for three positions.

On her filing application, Isom lists her occupation as housewife. Phillips is the principal at West Brook High School in Beaumont, and Cruz lists his occupation as business owner on his filing application.