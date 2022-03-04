Jefferson County runoffs, early voting and Election Day schedules set

Two races with connections to Jefferson County will be headed to runoffs this May.

In the State Representative District 22 Democratic race, candidate Joseph Paul Trahan faces Christian “Manuel” Hayes.

Trahan garnered 5,023 votes or 48.47% of the total ballots cast on Tuesday while Hayes brought in 4,426 votes or 42.71% of the votes.

A third candidate, Lisa C. Weber, had 915 votes for 8.83%.

The winner between Trahan and Hayes faces Republican candidate Jacorion Randle in November.

The District 22 spot became available with the retirement of longtime State Rep. Joe Deshotel, who served 11 terms in office.

Also set for runoff is the Republican race for Jefferson County Commissioner, Precinct 2.

Cary Erickson brought in 2,180 votes or 34.72% of the total ballots cast in the race. He was followed closely by Alex Rupp who came in with 2,157 votes for 34.36% of the ballots in the race. Erickson and Rupp will face off in May.

A third Republican candidate Shaun Miller had 1,941 votes for 30.9%.

The winner between Erickson and Rupp will face off in November against the lone Democratic candidate, Julia Rodriguez.

Brent Weaver, who retired, previously held the Precinct 2 seat. Weaver represented Jefferson County Precinct 2 as a commissioner for 13 years.

Retired Nederland Police Chief Darrell Bush was appointed by County Judge Jeff Branick to serve out the unexpired portion of Weaver’s term.

The Primary Runoff election is May 24.

Early voting runs from May 16 to May 20, according to the Texas Secretary of State website.

Other local results from Tuesday include:

Justice the Peace Pct. 2

This race between the two Democratic candidates was neck and neck with Joseph L. Guillory II earning 918 votes and incumbent Marc DeRouen with 876 votes.

There is no Republican candidate, and the winner of the Democratic spot wins the seat.

County Constable, Pct. 8

Three Democratic candidates were vying for this unexpired term. Gene Winston won with 697 votes. Ken Gunner (326) and Patricia Mendez-Cockrell (112) also received votes.

There is no Republican candidate in this race.

According to information from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, Election Division there was a 19.69% voter turnout for the Primary election. A total of 28,938 ballots were cast and there are 146,956 registered voters in the county.