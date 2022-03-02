Check out March 1 primary local election results, where there are runoffs

In some the races closer to home for Port Arthur and Mid County, the results are:

State Rep District 22

Democratic candidate Joseph Paul Trahan has 5,023 votes, Christian “Manuel” Hayes has 4,426 and Lisa C. Weber has 915

This race is likely headed to a runoff. Trahan’s total represents 48 percent, compared to Hayes’ 43 percent.

There is one Republican candidate, Jacorion Randle, who will face the Democratic winner in November.

Justice the Peace Pct. 2

This race between the two Democratic candidates was neck and neck with Joseph L. Guillory II earning 918 votes and incumbent Marc DeRouen with 876 votes.

There is no Republican candidates, and the winner of the Democratic spot wins the seat.

County Commissioner Pct. 2

There are three Republican candidates, and a runoff is now needed.

Cary Erickson came in first with 2,180 votes, followed closely by Alex Rupp with 2,157 and Shaun Miller with 1,941.

Erickson’s total represents 35 percent of the turnout, and Rupp’s votes constitute 34 percent of the turnout.

The winner will face off in November against the lone Democratic candidate, Julia Rodriguez.

County Constable, Pct. 8

Three Democratic candidates were vying for this unexpired term. Gene Winston received 697 votes, Ken Gunner has 326 and Patricia Mendez-Cockrell has 112.

There is no Republican candidate in this race.

Polls closed Tuesday at 7 p.m.

According to information from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, Election Division there was a 19.69% voter turnout for the Primary election. A total of 28,938 ballots were cast and there are 146,956 registered voters in the county.