Verna Louise Jacobs Campbell, 67 years old answered the master’s call, on February 21,2022, at Methodist Hospital after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Strong Tower Ministries 5100 25th Street Port Arthur, TX. Pastor Herb Fontnette will be officiating. Visitation will begin at 9AM until Funeral at 11AM. Burial will be in Live Oak Cemetery

Verna was born in Pineville, Louisiana then moved at a very young age to Port Arthur, TX.

Verna was preceded in death by her father: Elbert Jacobs Sr.

Left to cherish her memories is a loving family, mother: Billie Jean Jacobs, devoted daughter: Shelinda Jacobs and son: Jordan Campbell – two sisters: Shirley F. Kennerson, Kathleen Curtis. Three brothers: Elbert Jacobs Jr., Michael Ray Jacobs, Anthony Jacobs, three Aunts and two Uncles. And a host of other relatives and friends.