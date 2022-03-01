Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 14-20

Published 12:26 am Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20:

  • Timothy Chatelain, 46, warrant other agency
  • Tabbitha McAdory, 41, possession of a controlled substance
  • Christopher Hughes, 30, driving while intoxicated
  • Bennie Santos, 24, warrant other agency
  • Chris Landor, 19, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20:

Feb. 14

  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 8700 block of Memorial.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8700 block of Memorial.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 2500 block of Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A complainant reported to an officer in the 200 block of U.S. 69.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue H.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of South Twin City Highway.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Feb. 15

  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • A runaway was reported in the 800 block of South 14th Street.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue E.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of Helena.

Feb. 16

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 8000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Two people were found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Criminal trespass in a habitation was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue A.
  • Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 300 block of Atlanta.

Feb. 17

  • A theft was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of South 22nd Street.
  • Assault family violence was ported in the 1200 block of Avenue H.

Feb. 18

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.

Feb. 19

  • A death was reported in the 100 block of South 4th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of North 12th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
  • An officer assisted another agency near Holmes Road and North Kilarney.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of FM 365.

Feb. 20

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 900 block of South 13th Street.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

More News

APPLY NOW — Grant applications from pool of $50K open for local non-profits doing environmental work

Teen indicted following shooting of Port Arthur middle school students

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nataly Salomon learning business education while working for district

Case against 3 men in fatal Port Arthur shooting sent to District Attorney’s office

Print Article