Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 14-20
Published 12:26 am Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20:
- Timothy Chatelain, 46, warrant other agency
- Tabbitha McAdory, 41, possession of a controlled substance
- Christopher Hughes, 30, driving while intoxicated
- Bennie Santos, 24, warrant other agency
- Chris Landor, 19, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20:
Feb. 14
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 8700 block of Memorial.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8700 block of Memorial.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 2500 block of Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- A complainant reported to an officer in the 200 block of U.S. 69.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue H.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of South Twin City Highway.
Feb. 15
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A runaway was reported in the 800 block of South 14th Street.
- A dog at large was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue E.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of Helena.
Feb. 16
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 8000 block of Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Two people were found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Criminal trespass in a habitation was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue A.
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 300 block of Atlanta.
Feb. 17
- A theft was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of South 22nd Street.
- Assault family violence was ported in the 1200 block of Avenue H.
Feb. 18
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
Feb. 19
- A death was reported in the 100 block of South 4th Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of North 12th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
- An officer assisted another agency near Holmes Road and North Kilarney.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of FM 365.
Feb. 20
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 900 block of South 13th Street.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.