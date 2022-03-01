Bonnie Faye (Guillory) Metoyer mother, grandmother, sister and Aunt passed away February 18, 2022 at the age of 79 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.

A resident of Houston for 50 years. She was sent home to spend her final days.

Preceding her in death were her parents Hammond Guillory Sr. and Willie Mae Guillory, one brother Hammond Guillory Jr. and a special Aunt Irene (Rena) Johnson.

She is survived by two daughters Melva Butler of Houston, and Elizabeth Richard of Beaumont a special niece Brandi Guillory of Beaumont, three sisters Deborah Guillory of Port Arthur, Jennie (Sue) Curtis of Mansfield, Ollie Ingram of Los Angeles, with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.