APPLY NOW — Grant applications from pool of $50K open for local non-profits doing environmental work

Applications for the 2022 Environmental Champions Initiative are live on the Port Arthur News website.

Port Arthur LNG teamed up with The News to launch the initiative, which will award $50,000 in grants to local non-profit organizations with programs and/or efforts aimed at improving the environment in Port Arthur, Sabine Pass and Mid County. Grant awards will range between $1,000-$5,000.

Sempra LNG Senior Manager of External Affairs Kelly Prasser said environmental stewardship is one of the top priorities for the company.

Prasser said projects such as beautification efforts and restoration work are a few undertakings that are ideal. The grants can also go towards educational programs and field trips for students in grades K-8.

“We partnered last year with Dick Dowling’s Lions Club for the park in Sabine Pass,” Prasser said. “They needed to remove some old, rusty equipment. They wanted to get some new equipment. That was restoration of a park. We also have partnerships with Texas Master Naturalists and Texas Parks and Wildlife at Sea Rim State Park to look at opportunities to make that a nicer place for people to play in and learn about the natural habitat.”

Applications will close March 15.

The News will put together a panel of judges to review all of the applications and select the grant winners by the week of March 21. The companies will also host an award reception the week of April 4.