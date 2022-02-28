Motiva presenting Port Arthur Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club with $15K

Motiva Enterprises is presenting The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Port Arthur today (Feb. 28) with $15,000 for programs to empower local students.

“This contribution helps us deliver on our mission to offer innovative programs and services, such as afterschool programs and summer camps,” said Mario Garcia, director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Port Arthur.

“Our programs are designed to enable students to excel in school, become good citizens, and lead healthy and productive lives.”

Donations from community partners are important to The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, as the organization provides disadvantaged youth a welcoming environment to learn important life skills, values and ethics.

Programs develop children’s social and communication habits, leadership capabilities and decision-making skills.

“Motiva prides itself in helping communities where our employees live and work,” said Greg Lucchesi, vice president and general manager of Motiva’s Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex.

“It is an honor to support organizations like The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Port Arthur, which are community-driven, particularly in areas including life skills and healthy living for our youth. These children are the future.”

Motiva employees also support The Salvation Army by volunteering as Bell Ringers and supporting the Angel Tree program during the Christmas season.

For more information about the work of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Port Arthur, call Garcia at 409-363-9823.