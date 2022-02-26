KATHIE’S KORNER — Our American presidents best when led by faith in God

First of all, America has always been God’s Country!

Presidents Day is in February in America, and I feel it is very underrated. We

have had some great, brilliant, colorful presidents who had a positive,

life changing, enriching effect on us all.

Let’s give a shout-out and not forget them and the time, energy and life skills they gave so freely!

It tends to be just another holiday for the workforce, ugh.

Christopher Columbus sailed from a vision from God, to America.

In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln, an American lawyer and statesman,

served as the 16th President of the United States until assassinated.

He abolished slavery and held the country together with his beliefs.

By establishing the Emancipation Proclamation, (actually 2 years before

it began), many slaves were freed. He encouraged them to stay where

they were and begin to receive wages for their work, but many of them left the

area and traveled north.

John and Robert Kennedy also broke down racial problems by proposing the

Civil Rights Act, which passed after John died.

John created a new space program, set up the Peace Corps, signed the Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty and resolved the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for Heroism in World War II and improved U.S. economy.

Ex-President Trump began by taking immediate, critical care of the coronavirus,

began securing borders, stopped human traffickers, kicked criminal aliens out, started prison reform, pushed employment for ALL races, eliminated the No. 1 terrorist eliminated and was Pro Life for God!

We are, indeed, One Nation Under God, recognizing and acknowledging God.

All our presidents served the people over their own ambition.

