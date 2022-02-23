The Art House opens registration for Spring Break camp, plus there is fun for adults planned

GROVES — A few weeks after opening the doors to The Art House, the business has started registration for a three-day Spring Break camp.

The camp will run March 14-16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those looking to enroll can do so by going to The Art House Facebook page or by calling or texting 543-7191.

The studio, located at Sundara Coffee House & Grill at 4000 Lincoln Ave., used to be operated by Herb Kreutzer.

While Kreutzer, along with his wife Cindy still own and operate Sundara, Herb had to step away from the studio after suffering a stroke last year.

Cindy said she is happy to have art classes back in the building.

“Having the art studio up and running as an art studio is fantastic,” she said. “Herb is passionate about art and it has been difficult for him to not be teaching. Lacey is the perfect person to continue art lessons in Groves.”

Lacey Wolgast, who is an art teacher at Bob Hope, inquired about the potential to run the studio.

“I have been in art my whole life,” Wolgast said.

“I have my bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts. Naturally, I fit in to that and he offered it to me. It was so exciting. The community is happy we are back open. It is great for the kids. Tuesdays and Thursday nights, that place is jammed packed with kids. They are making art, having fun and making friends.”

Wolgast reopened the studio at the end of January and is in the process of setting up a summer program, too.

The studio also offers adult nights, where patrons can bring beer and wine and paint.

“We do that about once a month,” she said.

“I try to have fun themes going on. We will have a St. Patrick’s Day one coming up on March 11. We also offer birthday parties, office parties and team development things on Fridays and Saturdays. Anyone can rent out the space and have an art party.”

The Art House is open from 5-7 p.m. Monday – Thursday.

Wolgast said the studio takes walk-ins.

“Usually, I have a few binders that I call my inspiration binders that people can flip through,” she said. “A lot of times people come with an idea already in their head and I help them sketch it out and plan it and then they paint it.”