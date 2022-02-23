See what Lamar State’s health and wellness fair has for YOU

Published 6:47 pm Wednesday, February 23, 2022

By PA News

The Lamar State College Port Arthur Ruby Fuller Building was first built in 1906 as First United Methodist Church. (Monique Batson/The News)

The Title V Department at Lamar State College Port Arthur is thrilled to announce community event “For the Love — On Lakeshore Dr.”

The community health and wellness fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the college’s renovated Ruby Fuller Building.

“Join us in raising awareness of this year’s Black History Month theme, ‘Black Health & Wellness,’” said Roger Turcios, outreach coordinator for Lamar State.

The event features local informational booths, music and free food.

Lamar and community officials are also providing:

• Free Covid Vaccines (Port Arthur Health Department)
• Free Blood Pressure Checks (Courtesy of LSCPA Allied Health Department)
• Free Hearing Screenings (Lamar University’s Student Academy of Audiology )

LifeShare Blood Drive will also be on site.

