Pandemic forces CHRISTUS to postpone annual gala

The CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation and CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System has decided to postpone the April 2022 gala due to ongoing COVID-19 cases.

The foundation board and hospital administrators made the decision when omicron cases were surging.

“We feel this decision is in the best interest of everyone involved in order to ensure we can deliver the caliber of event participants and donors deserve from CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System and our foundation,” said Teri Hawthorne, executive director of the foundation.

Last year’s gala was held virtually, while the 2020 event also had to be postponed.

Preparations are being made for the 2023 gala, which is scheduled to take place in April.

“At CHRISTUS, we always strive for excellence,” said Paul Trevino, President and CEO of CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System. “The foundation board and all hospital leadership carefully considered all components and moving parts that make this important annual fundraising effort a success before making this decision. We feel the best way to continue acting responsibly is to postpone.”

With the gala postponed, foundation members are reminding the public that donations and contributions can be made at any time. Donors can provide endowments and memorial gifts, which can be directed at the donor’s request to a range of inpatient and outpatient services.