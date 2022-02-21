Port Arthur’s 4th killing of the year remains under investigation

Police in Port Arthur were not releasing details as of Monday afternoon regarding last week’s shooting death of a man.

The victim, identified as Christopher Thomas Jr., was located in the 400 block of West 53rd Street after police received a call about a dead person. His age and hometown have not been made public.

A possible update on the case was tentatively set to occur Monday afternoon but was not available, according to Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert.

Police were called at approximately 8:32 a.m. Friday after Thomas had been shot.

PAPD is not releasing whether the man was found in a house, vehicle or elsewhere; but Hebert said police may release more details Tuesday.

This marked the fourth killing in the city so far this year.

On Jan. 12, Lawrence Ozane, 53, died from a stabbing in the 1900 block of 3rd Avenue. His on-again, off-again girlfriend, Phyllis Gipson, 61, was arrested at the scene. A relative of Gipson described their relationship as toxic and said Gipson acted in self-defense.

Marcus Freeman, 34, was found shot to death in his vehicle at Normandy Apartments on Jan. 21.

No arrests have been made in the killing as of Monday.

James Botley Jr., 20, died after a shooting outside Encore Apartments on Jan. 29. No arrests have been made in Botley’s death.

People with information about these crimes can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. You won’t be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.