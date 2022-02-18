Memorial post player earns Athlete of the Week

The Memorial Titans girls basketball team’s season came to an end this week in a playoff loss to La Porte, but the season was a success, according to Head Coach Kevin Henry.

The team made the playoffs for the first time in several years and will return all but one varsity player next season. The Titans fell 53-42 to La Porte Tuesday.

The season was highlighted by impressive post play and outside shooting that came on as of the season ended.

Memorial junior Gabrielle Roy had her way in the paint for the Titans, dominating on the boards and with scoring. For the Titans to pick up back next season, the team will likely go back to the paint and work inside out.