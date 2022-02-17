Yolanda Pat Williams-Roach “Yodie,” 54, of Port Arthur, TX departed this earthly life on February 09, 2022.

Yodie was born November 25, 1967 in Port Arthur, TX to Mr. and Mrs. George and Patricia Williams.

She was a 1986 graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School in Port Arthur, TX and attended college in Colorado for Safety Specialist.

Yolanda Roach served 4 years in the United States Army.

She began her career as a Correctional Officer for The Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

She was employed at The Garza West Unit in Beeville, TX from 1994 to 1996. On September 29, 1996, Yolanda was employed at The Federal Correctional Complex in Beaumont, TX, as a Correctional Officer.

She was promoted to Safety Specialist in 1998. Yolanda was a Certified CPR Instructor and was an instructor for the Safety Department during annual training for complex staff.

She was instrumental in directing and administering the application of safety and occupational health laws, standards, and regulations at the Federal Correctional Complex in Beaumont, TX. Yolanda received numerous awards during her career at the Federal Correctional Complex to include Extra Mile, Special Arts, Quality Step Increase, and Employee of the Month.

Yolanda was a member of AFGE Local 1010 union from 1996 to 2018. She served as a union steward, Treasurer and Executive Board member.

Yolanda worked diligently to ensure all staff were treated fairly and equitably during her career at the Federal Correctional Complex and other prisons within the Bureau of Prisons.

She retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons on September 29, 2018. She was currently employed with the Nakamoto Group Auding for the U.S. Marshalls.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, George and Beulah Williams, Larry and Bernadette Hadley.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one child, Timothy Andrew Hill II; the father of her son, Timothy A. Hill; mother and father; siblings, Dwayne Williams (Tianna) of Orange, TX, Jeffery Williams (Danielle) of Port Arthur, TX; aunts, Betty LockRidge of Indianapolis, IN, Goldie Hadley of Houston, TX, Bernadette Hadley of Largo, MD; god-sisters, Farissa Brown and Yaa Adu-Carey; special devoted friend, Joe Young; and a host of relatives, friends and coworkers of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Greater TrueVine Church, 4004 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.