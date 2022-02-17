Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 7-13

Published 12:20 am Thursday, February 17, 2022

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13

  • Sheila Biehle, 62, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more
  • Lemonica Prevost-Yowman, 20, other agency warrant(s)
  • Jacob Perez, 39, driving while intoxicated/open alc. container
  • Jadon Castille, 21, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13:

Feb. 7

  • Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Magnolia.

Feb. 8

  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more in the 800 block of Magnolia.

Feb. 9

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2800 block of Windsor.
  • An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Montrose.

Feb. 10

  • Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 800 block of Cherokee.
  • Theft as reported in the 1200 block of Magnolia.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Feb. 11

  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of Grigsby.
  • An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Wilson.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Feb. 12

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.

Feb. 13

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2800 block of Merriman. 

