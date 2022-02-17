Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 7-13
Published 12:20 am Thursday, February 17, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13
- Sheila Biehle, 62, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more
- Lemonica Prevost-Yowman, 20, other agency warrant(s)
- Jacob Perez, 39, driving while intoxicated/open alc. container
- Jadon Castille, 21, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13:
Feb. 7
- Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Magnolia.
Feb. 8
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more in the 800 block of Magnolia.
Feb. 9
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2800 block of Windsor.
- An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Montrose.
Feb. 10
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 800 block of Cherokee.
- Theft as reported in the 1200 block of Magnolia.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
Feb. 11
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Grigsby.
- An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Wilson.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
Feb. 12
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
Feb. 13
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2800 block of Merriman.