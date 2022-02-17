Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 7-13

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13

Sheila Biehle, 62, driving while intoxicated 3 rd or more

Lemonica Prevost-Yowman, 20, other agency warrant(s)

Jacob Perez, 39, driving while intoxicated/open alc. container

Jadon Castille, 21, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13:

Feb. 7

Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Magnolia.

Feb. 8

Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3 rd or more in the 800 block of Magnolia.

Feb. 9

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2800 block of Windsor.

An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Montrose.

Feb. 10

Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 800 block of Cherokee.

Theft as reported in the 1200 block of Magnolia.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Feb. 11

Theft was reported in the 400 block of Grigsby.

An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Wilson.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Feb. 12

Theft was reported in the 3000 block of 8 th Street.

Feb. 13