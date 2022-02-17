Nederland Police Department arrest & responses: Feb. 7-13

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrest between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13:

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13:

Feb. 7

Forgery was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.

Feb. 8

A minor was found to be in possession of tobacco in the 2100 block of North 18

Assault -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Feb. 9

A person was arresed on another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 1300 block of South 27

Assault-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.

Feb. 10

Assault-family violence was reported in the 900 block of Shannon.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of South 4 th Street.