Nederland Police Department arrest & responses: Feb. 7-13

Published 12:18 am Thursday, February 17, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrest between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13:

  • Jenifer Deroche, 47, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13:

Feb. 7

  • A theft was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A. 
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue. 
  • Forgery was reported in the 2900 block of Helena. 

Feb. 8

  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B. 
  • A minor was found to be in possession of tobacco in the 2100 block of North 18th Street. 

Feb. 9

  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365. 
  • A theft was reported in the 1300 block of South 27th Street. 
  • A person was arresed on another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue. 

Feb. 10

  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 900 block of Shannon.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of South 4th Street. 
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in the 7500 block of South Twin City Highway.

Feb. 11

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of U.S. 69.

Feb. 12

  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3600 block of Elgin. 
  • Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Atlanta. 
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of North 37th Street. 
  • A death was reported in the 600 block of North 35th Street. 

Feb. 13

  • No reports.

Print Article