Nederland Police Department arrest & responses: Feb. 7-13
Published 12:18 am Thursday, February 17, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrest between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13:
- Jenifer Deroche, 47, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13:
Feb. 7
- A theft was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Forgery was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
Feb. 8
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A minor was found to be in possession of tobacco in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
Feb. 9
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.
- A theft was reported in the 1300 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arresed on another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.
Feb. 10
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 900 block of Shannon.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of South 4th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in the 7500 block of South Twin City Highway.
Feb. 11
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of U.S. 69.
Feb. 12
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3600 block of Elgin.
- Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Atlanta.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of North 37th Street.
- A death was reported in the 600 block of North 35th Street.
Feb. 13
- No reports.