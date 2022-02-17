“Let’s start having fun again” – Port Arthur Chamber returns to prosperity

Stuart Salter delivered a simple but important message Thursday evening.

Let’s start exceeding our customers expectations again, the 2022 Greater Port Arthur Chamber chairman said.

“Lets be sure to continue providing a safe environment for our most valuable asset, our employees,” he said.

“And very importantly, because we deserve this, let’s start having fun again. It’s time for a little fun. Do you think?”

Salter delivered his remarks at the 122nd annual banquet at Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center.

The event, themed “A Return to Prosperity,” packed the house in Port Arthur and celebrated the region’s resilience through COVID and offered hope for what may become.

Golden Pass LNG sponsored the night’s keynote speaker, Economics expert Dr. Ray Perryman.

(Editor’s note: Additional reporting on Perryman’s message and the evening’s awards will follow.)

Judith Smith was selected to receive the 2022 Arthur E. Stilwell Award.

The Port Arthur Health Director told Port Arthur Newsmedia, upon, hearing she was joining the prestigious list of previous winners that all accolades aimed the heath department’s COVID response truly go to the staff.

“Sometimes when we’re getting awards, you feel very proud of the accomplishment,” she said. “But I don’t ever want that to overwhelm me as my first duty, so I’m constantly praying for the Lord to keep me humble and keep me a servant so I can do what’s necessary.”