Jordan Reed, 18, has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 5, 2022.

Funeral will be Saturday, 1:00 p.m. February 19, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

Visitation, will begin11:00 a.m. until service time.

Interment Live Oak Memorial Park. Service entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.