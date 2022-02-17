Mrs. Carolyn Cecilia West-Nicolas died January 27, 2022 at The Medical Center of SETX.

She was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur where she was a member of First Sixth Street Baptist Church. Carolyn was employed as a foreman with Local 853 for several companies including C A Turner, Chevron and Bethlehem Refinery to name a few.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and siblings: Elias, Mary Estelle, Gerald Burkley and Lillie West Tilley.

Carolyn is survived by her spouse, Gerard Nicolas; brothers: Anthony (New Mexico), Robert (Seattle) and Burkley; sisters: Jean B. Lewis (New Mexico) and Nola W. Augustus (LA); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and devoted friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church, 548 Abe Lincoln, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.